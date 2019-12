Dec 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY (ABRAXANE AND CARBOPLATIN) FOR THE INITIAL TREATMENT OF METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* GENENTECH - APPROVAL BASED ON PHASE III IMPOWER130 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: