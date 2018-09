Sept 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S XOLAIR (OMALIZUMAB) PREFILLED SYRINGE FORMULATION

* GENENTECH SAYS NEW XOLAIR PFS FORMULATION IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE BY END OF THIS YEAR IN U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)