Feb 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* FDA APPROVES GSK’S ADVIL DUAL ACTION WITH ACETAMINOPHEN FOR OVER-THE-COUNTER USE IN THE UNITED STATES

* GSK - FIRST COMBINATION OF IBUPROFEN AND ACETAMINOPHEN FOR PAIN RELIEF TO BE AVAILABLE U.S. IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: