June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA :

* FDA APPROVES FIRST TREATMENT FOR ADULT ONSET STILL’S DISEASE, A SEVERE AND RARE DISEASE

* FDA - APPROVED ILARIS INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF ACTIVE STILL’S DISEASE, INCLUDING ADULT-ONSET STILL’S DISEASE

* FDA - APPROVAL OF ILARIS WAS GRANTED TO NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION