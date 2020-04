April 22 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - APPROVES IMMUNOMEDICS’ TRODELVY TO TREAT ADULTS WITH METASTATIC TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER WHO HAVE GOT AT LEAST 2 PRIOR THERAPIES FOR METASTATIC DISEASE

* FDA - APPROVES IMMUNOMEDICS' TRODELVY FOR INJECTION, INTRAVENOUS USE WITH A BOXED WARNING FOR NEUTROPENIA & DIARRHEA