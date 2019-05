May 24 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* FDA APPROVES JAKAFI® (RUXOLITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ACUTE GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE

* INCYTE CORP - JAKAFI WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO APPROPRIATE PATIENTS WITH STEROID-REFRACTORY ACUTE GVHD IMMEDIATELY.

* INCYTE CORP - FDA APPROVED JAKAFI (RUXOLITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF STEROID-REFRACTORY ACUTE GVHD IN ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS 12 YEARS AND OLDER