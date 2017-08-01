FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-FDA approves Kalydeco(Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-FDA approves Kalydeco(Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA approves Kalydeco (Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

* Says ‍guidance range for total CF product revenues in 2017 is now $1.87 billion to $2.1 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍vertex increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​

* Says ‍increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.