BRIEF-FDA Approves Kisqali In Certain Combinations For Treating A Kind Of Breast Cancer

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA - APPROVED KISQALI (RIBOCICLIB) IN COMBINATION WITH AROMATASE INHIBITOR

* FDA - APPROVAL OF KISQALI FOR TREATMENT OF PRE/PERIMENOPAUSAL OR POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH HR-POSITIVE, HER2-NEGATIVE ADVANCED/METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL TO NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION

* FDA - ALSO APPROVED KISQALI COMBINED WITH FULVESTRANT FOR TREATING POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH HR-POSITIVE, HER2-NEGATIVE ADVANCED/METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* FDA - WARNINGS FOR KISQALI INCLUDE RISK OF HEART PROBLEM KNOWN AS QT PROLONGATION THAT CAN CAUSE ABNORMAL HEARTBEAT AND MAY LEAD TO DEATH