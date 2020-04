April 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* KOSELUGO® (SELUMETINIB) APPROVED BY FDA FOR PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TWO YEARS AND OLDER WITH NEUROFIBROMATOSIS TYPE 1 AND SYMPTOMATIC, INOPERABLE PLEXIFORM NEUROFIBROMAS

* MERCK & CO - FDA APPROVAL IS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 SPRINT STRATUM 1 TRIAL