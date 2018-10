Oct 19 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* FDA APPROVES LABEL UPDATE FOR GENENTECH’S RITUXAN (RITUXIMAB) IN TWO RARE FORMS OF VASCULITIS

* GENENTECH - RITUXAN LABEL UPDATED TO INCLUDE INFORMATION FOR PATIENTS WITH 2 RARE VASCULITIS FORMS HAVING ACHIEVED DISEASE CONTROL WITH INDUCTION TREATMENT

* GENENTECH - PRECAUTION ON LIMITED DATA AVAILABILITY, NON-ESTABLISHMENT OF RITUXAN RETREATMENT SAFETY, EFFICACY REMOVED FROM RITUXAN PRESCRIBING INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: