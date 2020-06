June 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FDA APPROVES MERCK’S GARDASIL 9 FOR THE PREVENTION OF CERTAIN HPV-RELATED HEAD AND NECK CANCERS

* MERCK & CO INC - GARDASIL9 NOW APPROVED FOR PREVENTION OF HPV-RELATED CERVICAL, VAGINAL, VULVAR, ANAL, OROPHARYNGEAL AND OTHER HEAD AND NECK CANCERS