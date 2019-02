Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS HERCEPTIN HYLECTA IS A COMBINATION OF TRASTUZUMAB AND HYALURONIDASE FOR THE TREATMENT OF HER2-OVEREXPRESSING BREAST CANCER