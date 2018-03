March 27 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* FDA APPROVES NEW INNOVATIONS ON HOLOGIC’S 3DIMENSIONS™ MAMMOGRAPHY SYSTEM, THE FASTEST, HIGHEST RESOLUTION BREAST TOMOSYNTHESIS SYSTEM EVER(1)

* HOLOGIC INC - CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)