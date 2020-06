June 25 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc:

* FDA APPROVES NEW THERAPY FOR DRAVET SYNDROME

* U.S. FDA - APPROVED FINTEPLA, A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FOR TREATMENT OF SEIZURES ASSOCIATED WITH DRAVET SYNDROME

* U.S. FDA - FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF FINTEPLA TO ZOGENIX,

* U.S. FDA - FINTEPLA LABELING INCLUDES BOXED WARNING STATING DRUG IS ASSOCIATED WITH VALVULAR HEART DISEASE & PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION