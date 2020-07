July 7 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES NEW THERAPY FOR MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES THAT CAN BE TAKEN AT HOME

* FDA - APPROVED INQOVI TABLETS FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES & CHRONIC MYELOMONOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL OF INQOVI TO ASTEX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., A SUBSIDIARY OF OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD