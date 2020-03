March 19 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES NEW TREATMENT FOR PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH ANY STRAIN OF HEPATITIS C

* FDA - GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW OF EPCLUSA TO GILEAD SCIENCES INC

* FDA - EPCLUSA IN COMBINATION WITH RIBAVIRIN INDICATED TO TREAT PEDIATRIC PATIENTS 6 YRS & OLDER OR WEIGHING AT LEAST 37 POUNDS WITH SEVERE CIRRHOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: