May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR THE TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER

* FDA - APPROVED TAFINLAR, MEKINIST FOR TREATMENT OF ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER THAT CANNOT BE REMOVED BY SURGERY OR HAS SPREAD TO OTHER PARTS OF BODY