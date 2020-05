May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA - APPROVES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB FOR FIRST-LINE METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (PD-L1 TUMOR EXPRESSION ≥1%)

* FDA - APPROVED PD-L1 IHC 28-8 PHARMDX AS A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC DEVICE FOR SELECTING PATIENTS WITH NSCLC FOR TREATMENT WITH NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB