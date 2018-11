BRIEF-FDA Approves Novartis Drug Promacta For First-Line SAA

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* FDA APPROVES NOVARTIS DRUG PROMACTA FOR FIRST-LINE SAA AND GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR ADDITIONAL NEW INDICATION

* NOVARTIS AG - DECISION ON PROMACTA BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IS EXPECTED IN 2019

* NOVARTIS AG - PROMACTA RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF SEVERE APLASTIC ANEMIA

* NOVARTIS AG - PROMACTA RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR LOW PLATELET COUNTS IN PEOPLE EXPOSED TO RADIATION