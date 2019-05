May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST PI3K INHIBITOR FOR BREAST CANCER

* FDA- ALSO APPROVED COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST, THERASCREEN PIK3CA RGQ PCR KIT, TO DETECT PIK3CA MUTATION IN A TISSUE AND/OR A LIQUID BIOPSY