March 9 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES OFEV (NINTEDANIB) ORAL CAPSULES AS FIRST TREATMENT FOR GROUP OF PROGRESSIVE INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASES

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL OF OFEV TO TREAT ILD WITH A PROGRESSIVE PHENOTYPE TO BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM PHARMACEUTICALS Source text: (bit.ly/3aDUewK) Further company coverage: [ ]