March 11 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PATIENTS WITH HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH SORAFENIB

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION IS NOW APPROVED TO TREAT FOUR TYPES OF CANCER