April 29 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* FDA APPROVES ORTHO DERMATOLOGICS’ LABELING FOR JUBLIA® (EFINACONAZOLE) TOPICAL SOLUTION, 10%, IN PATIENTS AS YOUNG AS SIX YEARS OLD

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - IN STUDY, JUBLIA WAS SHOWN TO BE WELL TOLERATED IN PEDIATRIC POPULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: