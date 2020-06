June 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* FDA APPROVES PFIZER’S ONCOLOGY SUPPORTIVE CARE BIOSIMILAR, NYVEPRIA™ (PEGFILGRASTIM-APGF)

* PFIZER - FDA APPROVAL WAS BASED ON TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE DEMONSTRATING HIGH DEGREE OF SIMILARITY OF NYVEPRIA TO ITS REFERENCE PRODUCT

* PFIZER - FDA HAS APPROVED NYVEPRIA A BIOSIMILAR TO NEULASTA