May 21 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* FDA APPROVES PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS

* FDA APPROVES PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS

* AMGEN INC - SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA

* AMGEN INC - APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: