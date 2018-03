March 21 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S LUCENTIS (RANIBIZUMAB INJECTION) 0.3 MG PREFILLED SYRINGE FOR DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA AND DIABETIC RETINOPATHY

* GENENTECH - LUCENTIS 0.3 MG PFS IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN Q2 OF 2018

* GENENTECH - PREFILLED SYRINGE OPTIONS ARE NOW FDA-APPROVED FOR ALL LUCENTIS INDICATIONS