BRIEF-FDA approves roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab
October 30, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-FDA approves roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp

* FDA approves the roll-over combination study with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapies to allow continued access to BriaVax in patients with advanced breast cancer

* Briacell Therapeutics - ‍FDA approved roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab or ipilimumab

* Briacell- ‍FDA approved roll-over combination study for patients previously treated with BriaVax from Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced breast cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

