BRIEF-FDA Approves Second Biomarker-Based Indication For Merck's Keytruda

June 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FDA APPROVES SECOND BIOMARKER-BASED INDICATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB), REGARDLESS OF TUMOR TYPE

* MERCK & CO INC - KEYTRUDA IS NOW APPROVED FOR ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN-HIGH SOLID TUMORS

* MERCK & CO- SAFETY, EFFECTIVENESS OF KEYTRUDA IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH TMB-H CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM CANCERS NOT BEEN ESTABLISHED

* MERCK & CO INC - SECOND BIOMARKER-BASED INDICATION IS APPROVED UNDER ACCELERATED APPROVAL BASED ON TUMOR RESPONSE RATE AND DURABILITY OF RESPONSE