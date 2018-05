May 7 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* FDA APPROVES SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR MYRBETRIQ® (MIRABEGRON) FOR USE IN COMBINATION WITH SOLIFENACIN SUCCINATE FOR THE TREATMENT OF OVERACTIVE BLADDER SYMPTOMS

* ASTELLAS PHARMA INC- SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION (SNDA) SUBMISSION WAS BASED ON DATA FROM GLOBAL PHASE 3 SYNERGY I, SYNERGY II AND BESIDE STUDIES