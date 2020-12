Dec 21 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES TREATMENT FOR EBOLA VIRUS

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL FOR EBANGA FOR TREATMENT FOR EBOLAVIRUS INFECTION TO RIDGEBACK BIOTHERAPEUTICS, LP

* FDA - PATIENTS WHO RECEIVE EBANGA SHOULD AVOID CONCURRENT ADMINISTRATION OF A LIVE VIRUS VACCINE AGAINST EBOLAVIRUS Source text: (bit.ly/37BNaBZ)