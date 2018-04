April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED CRYSVITA (BUROSUMAB) TO TREAT ADULTS & CHILDREN AGES 1 YEAR & OLDER WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, AN INHERITED FORM OF RICKETS

* U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: