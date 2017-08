June 29 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* FDA approves Vectibix® (panitumumab) for use in wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer

* Amgen Inc - ‍U.S. Fda approved supplemental biologics license application for vectibix for patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer​