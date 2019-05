May 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* FDA APPROVES INNOVATIVE GENE THERAPY TO TREAT PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY, A RARE DISEASE AND LEADING GENETIC CAUSE OF INFANT MORTALITY

* FDA - ZOLGENSMA HAS A BOXED WARNING THAT ACUTE SERIOUS LIVER INJURY CAN OCCUR

* FDA- ZOLGENSMA IS INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF CHILDREN LESS THAN TWO YEARS OF AGE WITH SMA