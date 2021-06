June 2 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* FDA ASKED JOHNSON & JOHNSON AND ASTRAZENECA TO ASSESS ANY POTENTIAL HEALTH RISKS FROM MINOR CROSS-CONTAMINATION OF THEIR COVID-19 VACCINES - POLITICO

* FDA REQUESTED J&J AND ASTRA’S ANALYSES BECAUSE IT CANNOT RULE OUT LOW-LEVEL CONTAMINATION OF DOSES OF BOTH VACCINES MANUFACTURED BY EMERGENT-POLITICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: