April 13 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc:

* FDA AUTHORIZES ATHERSYS TO INITIATE A PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING MULTISTEM® CELL THERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INDUCED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* ATHERSYS INC - PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 2/3 PIVOTAL STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INDUCED ARDS THIS QUARTER

* ATHERSYS INC - MAY PROCEED WITH ENROLLMENT OF FIRST OPEN-LABEL COHORT TO EVALUATE SAFETY