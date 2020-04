April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA AUTHORIZES BLOOD PURIFICATION DEVICE TO TREAT COVID-19

* FDA - ISSUED EUA TO TERUMO BCT INC. , MARKER THERAPEUTICS AG FOR THEIR SPECTRA OPTIA APHERESIS SYSTEM & DEPURO D2000 ADSORPTION CARTRIDGE DEVICES