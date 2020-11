Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA AUTHORIZES FIRST COVID-19 TEST FOR SELF-TESTING AT HOME

* FDA - LUCIRA COVID-19 ALL-IN-ONE TEST KIT TEST AUTHORIZED FOR HOME USE WITH SELF-COLLECTED NASAL SWAB SAMPLES IN INDIVIDUALS AGE 14 AND OLDER

* FDA - LUCIRA COVID-19 ALL-IN-ONE TEST KIT TEST ALSO AUTHORIZED FOR USE IN POINT-OF-CARE SETTINGS FOR ALL AGES