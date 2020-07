BRIEF-FDA Authorizes Marketing Of IQOS Tobacco Heating System With 'Reduced Exposure' Information

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA

* FDA AUTHORIZES MARKETING OF IQOS TOBACCO HEATING SYSTEM WITH ‘REDUCED EXPOSURE’ INFORMATION

* FDA - AUTHORIZED THE MARKETING OF PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S “IQOS TOBACCO HEATING SYSTEM” AS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCTS

* FDA - AUTHORIZATION REQUIRES PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A. TO CONDUCT POSTMARKET SURVEILLANCE

* FDA - PHILIP MORRIS MUST GET AUTHORIZATION FROM FDA TO MARKETING PRODUCTS WITH SAME MODIFIED EXPOSURE DATA AFTER INITIAL ORDERS EXPIRE IN 4 YEARS