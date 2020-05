May 28 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* FDA AUTHORIZES QUEST DIAGNOSTICS COVID-19 NASAL SPECIMEN SELF-COLLECTION KIT FOR EMERGENCY USE

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - PLANS TO MAKE SELF-COLLECTION KITS AVAILABLE THROUGH SEVERAL CHANNELS

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE MORE THAN A HALF-MILLION KITS AVAILABLE BY END OF JUNE