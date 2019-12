Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF NEW DIAGNOSTIC TEST TO DETECT METHICILLIN-RESISTANT STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS BACTERIAL COLONIZATION

* FDA SAYS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF NEW NEW DIAGNOSTIC TEST, CALLED COBAS VIVODX MRSA TEST, TO ROCHE MOLECULAR SYSTEMS INC.