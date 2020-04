BRIEF-FDA Cautions Against Use Of Hydroxychloroquine Or Chloroquine For Covid-19 Outside Of Hospital Setting Due To Risk Of Heart Rhythm Problems

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA CAUTIONS AGAINST USE OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE OR CHLOROQUINE FOR COVID-19 OUTSIDE OF HOSPITAL SETTING OR CLINICAL TRIAL DUE TO RISK OF HEART RHYTHM PROBLEMS

* FDA - AWARE OF REPORTS OF SERIOUS HEART RHYTHM PROBLEMS IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 TREATED WITH HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE OR CHLOROQUINE

* FDA- TO CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE RISKS RELATED TO USE OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE, CHLOROQUINE FOR COVID-19, COMMUNICATE PUBLICLY WHEN HAVE MORE INFORMATION

* FDA SAYS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & CHLOROQUINE HAVE NOT BEEN SHOWN TO BE SAFE & EFFECTIVE FOR TREATING OR PREVENTING COVID-19

* FDA SAYS SERIOUS POISONING AND DEATH HAVE BEEN REPORTED AFTER MISTAKEN USE OF A CHLOROQUINE PRODUCT NOT INTENDED TO BE TAKEN BY HUMANS

* FDA - RECOMMEND INITIAL EVALUATION, MONITORING WHEN USING HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE, CHLOROQUINE UNDER EUA, CLINICAL TRIALS INVESTIGATING COVID-19 MEDICINES