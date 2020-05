May 18 (Reuters) - Biosig Technologies Inc:

* FDA CLEARS THE INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO ENABLE THE PHASE II TRIAL OF VIRALCLEAR’S MERIMEPODIB, ORAL SOLUTION TO TREAT ADULT PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED COVID-19, TO PROCEED

* BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC - PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL EXPECTED TO BE CONDUCTED AT MULTIPLE CENTERS IN UNITED STATES