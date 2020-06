BRIEF-FDA Clears IND For iNKT Cells To Treat Covid-19 Patients

June 2 (Reuters) - Agenus Inc:

* FDA CLEARS IND FOR INKT CELLS TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS

* AGENUS - AGENTUS ALLOGENEIC INKTS HAVE POTENTIAL TO CLEAR SARS-COV-2 VIRUS, MITIGATE HARMFUL INFLAMMATION

* AGENUS - CLINICAL TRIAL FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 EXPECTED TO COMMENCE SHORTLY

* AGENUS - CONTEMPLATING SEVERAL OPTIONS REGARDING AGENTUS THERAPEUTICS SUBSIDIARY

* AGENUS - OPTIONS INCLUDE POTENTIAL OF SPINNING OUT AGENTUS

* AGENUS - OPTIONS INCLUDE ISSUING PORTION OF HOLDINGS IN AGENTUS TO AGENUS SHAREHOLDERS IN FORM OF STOCK DIVIDEND

