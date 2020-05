May 5 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* FDA CLEARS LPCN 1148 IND APPLICATION FOR PHASE 2 CIRRHOSIS TRIAL

* LIPOCINE INC - CONTINGENT UPON AVAILABLE FUNDING, PROJECTS STUDY INITIATION IN Q4 OF 2020 OR Q1 OF 2021 FOR PHASE 2 CIRRHOSIS TRIAL