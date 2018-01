Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS - U.S. ‍FDA CLEARED CO‘S EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM FOR USE OF PLX-PAD CELL TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WITH CRITICAL LIMB ISCHEMIA​

* FDA CLEARS PLURISTEM'S EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM TO INITIATE TREATMENTS OF CRITICAL LIMB ISCHEMIA OUTSIDE OF ONGOING PHASE III STUDY