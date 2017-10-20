FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA Commissioner comments on medical device manufacturing recovery in Puerto Rico
#Healthcare
October 20, 2017 / 2:29 PM / in a day

BRIEF-FDA Commissioner comments on medical device manufacturing recovery in Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb:

* Statement by U.S. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on medical device manufacturing recovery in Puerto Rico

* FDA’s Gottlieb says FDA been monitoring more than 40 drug products and working closely with pharmaceutical and medical device companies in Puerto Rico‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says the FDA is working with device companies and their suppliers to restore production in Puerto Rico as quickly as possible ‍​

* FDA’s Gottlieb says manufacturing on the Puerto Rico island “remains fragile and the potential for device shortages persists”

* FDA’s Gottlieb - FDA is taking other steps to mitigate potential for device shortages, including allowing manufactuers to shift production to alternative sites

* FDA's Gottlieb​ says it will likely be months before power is fully restored, medical product manufacturing returns to pre-hurricane levels in Puerto Rico Source text: (bit.ly/2gwV7B4)

