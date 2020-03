March 16 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* U.S. FDA INSPECTION AT CO’S GENERAL ORAL SOLID FORMULATION FACILITY AT PANELAV

* U.S. FDA ISSUED FORM 483 WITH 4 PROCEDURAL OBSERVATIONS

* NONE OF U.S. FDA OBSERVATIONS ARE "RELATED TO DATA INTEGRITY"