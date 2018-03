March 7 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA CONFIRMS DATE TO PROVIDING REGULATORY GUIDANCE FOR AEQUUS’ ANTI-NAUSEA PATCH

* AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA WILL PROVIDE FEEDBACK TO CO’S PRE-INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG SUBMISSION BY APRIL END, 2018 FOR AQS1303​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: