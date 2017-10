BRIEF-FDA Curcumin Investigation supports Imprimis statement

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA Curcumin Investigation supports Imprimis statement

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍provided an update regarding FDA Medwatch notice issued on August 4, 2017​

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals-confirms that upon discovery of supplier’s mislabeling, it immediately terminated its business relationship with supplier​

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc - will continue to review its operating procedures and make changes where appropriate to protect patient safety​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: