BRIEF-FDA Declines To Approve Aradigm's Drug Linhaliq

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* ARADIGM RECEIVES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM THE FDA FOR LINHALIQ NDA

* ARADIGM CORP - CRL STATES THAT FDA HAS DETERMINED THAT IT CANNOT APPROVE LINHALIQ NDA IN ITS PRESENT FORM

* ARADIGM - FDA‘S AREAS OF CONCERN ON LINHALIQ NDA INCLUDE CLINICAL DATA, HUMAN FACTORS VALIDATION STUDY AND PRODUCT QUALITY

* ARADIGM - CRL ALSO INCLUDED REQUEST TO CONDUCT ANOTHER HUMAN FACTORS STUDY TO SHOW THAT LINHALIQ PRODUCT PACKAGING & INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE ARE EFFECTIVE

* ARADIGM - CRL REQUESTED ADDITIONAL PRODUCT QUALITY INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO MICROBIOLOGY & A NEW IN VITRO DRUG RELEASE METHOD DEVELOPMENT REPORT

* ARADIGM CORP SAYS “WILL REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS TOPICS COVERED IN THE CRL” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: